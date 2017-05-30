Kroger gas station is being built in Tates Creek Centre

A new gas station is under construction for the Kroger at Tates Creek Centre, a spokesman for the grocery chain said.
Tim McGurk, public affairs manager for Kroger’s Louisville division, said that a fuel station will open in mid-June in the former Long John Silver’s lot.
“For years our Tates Creek customers have been requesting a fuel station,” McGurk said. “We’re thrilled that will become a reality in just a few weeks.”
The Tates Creek Kroger was expanded in 2012-13, adding 40,000 square feet to the store. It is now 105,000 square feet.
