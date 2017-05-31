European Commission leader blasts Trump on climate plans

FILE - In this March 28, 2017 file photo a swarm of birds flies past wind turbines just before sunrise in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany. A senior EU official says Wednesday, May 31, 2017, the EU and China will reaffirm their commitment to the Paris climate change accord this week, regardless of whether President Donald Trump pulls out of the pact. The official told reporters that the EU and China will also “spell out” how they plan to meet their commitments to the accord at talks in Brussels on Friday. Michael Probst,file AP Photo