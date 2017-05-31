Senior discount program ending at Kroger’s Lexington-area stores

Kroger will discontinue its senior discount program, effective June 22, the grocery store’s Louisville division announced Wednesday.
That will be the last day for senor citizens to receive their five percent discount for shopping on a designated day. Customers who participate in the program will be notified through receipt tape messaging and direct mail or e-mail.
Kroger is lowering prices on items customers purchase regularly “where customers will notice the greatest benefit,” a press release about the change stated.
Some examples provided by the company include: red seedless grapes, former price $2.59 a pound, new price 88 cents per pound; sweet red cherries, former price $4.99 per pound, new price $2.99 per pound; Kroger Peanut Butter, 16 ounce, former price $2.29, new price $1.49; Kroger Apple juice 64 ounce, former price $1.99, new price $1.49; Kroger Potato Chips 9-11.5 ounces, former price $1.99, new price $1.49.
The news release said that “a significant number of prices were reduced in every department, but some of the most dramatic reductions are in corporate brands and produce.
Kroger’s Louisville division includes 94 stores, located in Lexington, Louisville, Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois and South Central Kentucky.
Kroger ended the senior discount in its Mid-Atlantic division, including Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee and some other states, in May. In Texas, Kroger discontinued the senior discount in February.
