36 die from smoke in Philippine casino after gunman set fire

Smoke rises from a mall, casino and hotel complex in Manila, Philippines in the early hours of Friday June 2, 2017. Witnesses say gunshots and explosions have been heard at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippine capital.
AP Photo)
Employees and onlookers gather outside the Resorts World Manila complex, early Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. Gunshots and explosions rang out early Friday at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippine capital, sparking a security alarm amid an ongoing Muslim militant siege in the country's south.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
President Donald Trump speaks about the shooting and explosion in Manila, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
AP Photo
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
An injured man is carried on a stretcher after explosions rang out early Friday, June 2, 2017, at the Resorts World Manila complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippine capital, sparking a security alarm amid an ongoing Muslim militant siege in the country's south.
Tikos Low via AP)
An injured man is placed on a stretcher after explosions rang out early Friday, June 2, 2017, at the Resorts World Manila complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippine capital, sparking a security alarm amid an ongoing Muslim militant siege in the country's south.
Tikos Low via AP)
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
An injured man drinks water after gunshots and explosions rang out early Friday, June 2, 2017, at the Resorts World Manila complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippine capital, sparking a security alarm amid an ongoing Muslim militant siege in the country's south.
Tikos Low via AP)
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Casino employees wait outside the Resorts World Manila complex in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines Friday, June 2, 2017. A masked gunman stormed a hotel-casino complex in the Philippine capital early Friday, shooting up a TV screen, torching gambling tables and stuffing a backpack with casino chips before fleeing, authorities said.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Security inspects a man at the entrance of the hotel at the Resorts World Manila complex, Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. A gunman stormed a mall-casino complex in the Philippines, torched gambling tables and stuffed a backpack with casino chips before fleeing but was found dead of an apparent suicide in an adjacent hotel early Friday, authorities said.
Aaron Favila
AP Photo
Policemen walk past a still smoldering part of a hotel at the Resorts World Manila complex, early Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. A gunman stormed a mall-casino complex in the Philippines, torched gambling tables and stuffed a backpack with casino chips before fleeing but was found dead of an apparent suicide in an adjacent hotel early Friday, authorities said.
Aaron Favila
AP Photo
Relatives react after finding a casino employee, center, safe at the Resorts World Manila complex in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines Friday, June 2, 2017. A gunman stormed a mall-casino complex in the Philippines, torched gambling tables and stuffed a backpack with casino chips before fleeing but was found dead of an apparent suicide in an adjacent hotel early Friday, authorities said.
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Bullit Marquez
AP Photo
Rescuers run past as smoke comes out from the windows of a hotel at the Resorts World Manila complex, early Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. A gunman stormed a mall-casino complex in the Philippines, torched gambling tables and stuffed a backpack with casino chips before fleeing but was found dead of an apparent suicide in an adjacent hotel early Friday, authorities said.
Aaron Favila
AP Photo
Police watch smoke from a hotel at the Resorts World Manila complex, early Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. A gunman stormed a mall-casino complex in the Philippines, torched gambling tables and stuffed a backpack with casino chips before fleeing but was found dead of an apparent suicide in an adjacent hotel early Friday, authorities said.
Aaron Favila
AP Photo
This image made from closed circuit television made available by the Philippine National Police on Friday, June 2, 2017, shows the gunman at the Resorts World Manila complex in Manila, Philippines. A gunman stormed a casino in the Philippine capital and torched gambling tables in the crowded space, creating a choking level of smoke that killed dozens, authorities said. The gunman stuffed a backpack with casino chips before he fled but was found dead in an adjacent hotel early Friday.
Philippine National Police via AP)
Philippine National Police via AP)
Philippine National Police via AP)
