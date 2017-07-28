Fayette Mall hosts first dining week: $5 burgers, apps, sweets

Fayette Mall announced Friday it will have its own “restaurant week” next week.
Beginning Monday and running through Aug. 6, special menu items including appetizers, entrées, burgers, specialty pizzas, cocktails and desserts will be available for $5. The deals are for dine-in only at some restaurants in the mall, 3401 Nicholasville Road, and at The Plaza at Fayette Mall nearby.
Participating restaurants will include A&W Burgers, BurgerFi, Charley’s Philly Steaks, Coldstone Creamery, Great American Cookies, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Pie Five Pizza, P.F. Chang’s, The Pub, Red Bang Bang Sushi, Saul Good Restaurant and Pub, T.G.I. Friday’s, and The Winery by Chrisman Mill.
This is the first time that the restaurants at the mall have joined together to offer a dining event, modeled on successful restaurant week events in Lexington and other cities.
“People really enjoy restaurant week and the opportunity to have special deals and offers. This was a great opportunity to provide some exclusive dishes during back-to-school shopping season,” said Sarah Enlow, marketing director. “Seemed like a fun opportunity.”
A&W’s Fayette Mall food court location will be selling the popular Papa Pimento Burger that it sold during Lexington Burger Week, Enlow said, featuring homemade spicy papa sauce, pimento cheese, fried green tomato, hickory-smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a caramelized bun.
Saul Good is offering a warm cinnamon roll made from croissant dough, topped with Belgian chocolate, vanilla ice cream and served on a cast iron skillet. The full list of $5 menu items, descriptions and participating restaurants is online at Shopfayette-mall.com.
