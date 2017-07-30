Central Kentucky Association of Health Underwriters elects new board

Finance
Farmers National Bank: Rusty Clark, senior vice president, has been promoted to the bank’s head of lending. Kevin Arnold has been promoted to senior vice president, senior lender.
Health care
Baptist Health Medical Group: Dr. John Lynch has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Lexington Cardiology. Dr. Kaleigh Krill has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine.
Law
Sturgill, Turner, Barker & Moloney: Megan K. George has joined the firm. Her practice will focus on employment and education law.
Organizations
Central Kentucky Association of Health Underwriters: The following have been named to the board for 2017-2018: John Melvin, Epic Insurance Solutions, president; Christina Heckathorn, Employee Benefits Associates, president elect; Deanna Johnson, Benefit Insurance Marketing, vice president; Lisa Darby, BB&T Insurance Services, secretary; Darryl Hofe, Integrated Health Holdings, past president. Board committee chairs include: Lauren Johnson, McGregor & Associates, programs; Marci Johnson, One Digital, programs; Melissa Dickey, Passport, programs; Carla Woods, Assured Partners/Neace Lukens, sponsorships; Mitchell Grant, Anthem, education; Todd Fugate, Aflac, membership/retention; Brad Frazier, GCH, legislation; Anita Baker, Anthem, hospitality; Trish Mattison, Assured Partners/Neace Lukens, communications/marketing (print); Collin Barber, BB&T Insurance Services, awards; Daryl Carlson, BB&T Insurance Services, community outreach/media.
Kentucky Craft History and Education Association: Abby Vaughn, Lexington, has been named a new member on the association’s board of directors. Vaughn works as development director for Unified Trust Co.’s Wealth & Trust Management team and has more than 30 years experience in investment sales and banking.
Other
Auditor of Public Accounts Office: Jordan VanDyke has been named a Public Accounts Auditor 1 in APA’s Frankfort office.
Send items about professional personnel changes to hlbusiness@herald-leader.com or Personnel File, Business Monday, Lexington Herald-Leader, 100 Midland Avenue, Lexington, Ky., 40508. Include a contact person’s name and phone number. All photos should be emailed as JPEGs.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments