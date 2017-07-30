Lexington Bluegrass Area Minority Business Expo is Aug. 4

Meetings
Midway Toastmasters meets every Monday from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at Midway University in the Anne Hart Raymond Center Building, Room 120. The group works on improving leadership and public speaking skills. For more info, go to 1990654.toastmastersclubs.org.
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Aug. 8 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Speed Networking Event - Bring A Guest Day. Information: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Events
The Office of Advocacy of the Small Business Administration will host a roundtable in Lexington on July 31 with U.S. House Representative Andy Barr in attendance. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Embassy Suites. The purpose of this event is to gain insight into which specific federal regulatory burdens present the biggest barriers to small business growth. This event is open to the public, with registration at Eventbrite.com/e/sba-office-of-advocacy-regional-regulatory-roundtable-lexington-ky-tickets-36370698739. For those unable to attend the event, share your feedback at Sba.gov/advocacy/regulatory-reform-input.
Lexington Bluegrass Area Minority Business Expo will be Aug. 4 at Lexington Convention Center, 430 West Vine Street. Keynote speakers are Sheri Riley and Randal D. Pinkett. Find out more at Lexingtonmbe.com.
The League of Women Voters of Lexington will host a Wine & Cheese Tasting Membership Event from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 12. Lexington area residents are invited to join League members for free wine tasting and food and to learn more about membership in the league and about wine making at Grimes Mill Winery. This event is free and open to the public. League membership is open both to women and men. Space is limited so guests are asked to RSVP by Aug. 9 via email lexingtonlwv@gmail.com or 859-494-3203.
Workshops and classes
Inventors Network KY will present a Crowdfunding class from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 15 at 699 Perimeter Drive. Learn how to crowdfund to kickstart your invention and how to avoid the pitfalls of crowdfunding. To register, go to Kickstartlex.eventbrite.com.
Shiftify: The More You Know, The More You Grow, presented by Gen47 and CMI Consulting will offer the following class at 2808 Palumbo Drive. $79. For more info, go to Shiftify.training.
▪ De-stress Express: Reduce Stress in the Workplace, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 1 or 8 a.m. Aug. 3
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following classes at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Information: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
▪ Dr Fixit, 10 a.m. Aug. 5
▪ iHelp, 10 a.m. Aug. 5
▪ Macintosh & iPad, 7 p.m. Aug. 10
▪ Tech Night (Genealogy), 7 p.m. Aug. 14
The Small Business Development Center offers How to Maximize PSMSDC MBE Certification to Grow Your Business from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 15 at 200 East Main Street, Room B109. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/8518.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
