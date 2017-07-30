Local lawyer named outstanding district representative, young lawyers division

▪ Stephanie M. Wurdock, an attorney with Sturgill, Turner, Barker & Moloney, has been presented with the Young Lawyers Division Outstanding District Representative award at the KBA Annual Convention, in recognition of her work on behalf of the Fifth Supreme Court District. Wurdock was recently re-elected as the Fifth District Representative, and will serve in that capacity through June 2018. She was also elected to serve as the President of the Rotaract Club of Lexington for the 2017-18 club year, which began July 1. Last year, Wurdock served as Rotaract’s chair of professional development.
▪ Kentucky researcher and epidemiologist, Donna Arnett, has been awarded the 2017 Gold Heart by The American Heart Association. The award is the highest honor the AHA gives in recognition of continued distinguished service. Arnett, dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Kentucky College of Public Health, was recognized for her contributions supporting AHA initiatives for cardiovascular disease prevention, health equity and workplace health.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
