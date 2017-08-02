Senate Republicans slowly turning their backs on Trump

FILE - In this July 13, 2017, file photo, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. speaks to members of the media as he walks to a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. There wasn’t a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened. But little by little, Senate Republicans have been turning their backs on President Donald Trump. They’ve defied his Twitter demands, defeated his top agenda item and passed veto-proof sanctions on Russia over administration objections. Flake took aim at Trump and his own party in a new book, writing that “Unnerving silence in the face of an erratic executive branch is an abdication” and “the strange specter of an American president’s seeming affection for strongmen and authoritarians created such a cognitive dissonance among my generation of conservatives _ who had come of age under existential threat from the Soviet Union _ that it was almost impossible to believe.” Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo