APNewsBreak: 2 Maryland officials sue for their salaries

FILE - In a Sept. 20, 2006 file photo, Maryland Treasurer Nancy Kopp speaks to Elections Administrator Linda Lamone as Gov. Ehrlich listens, at the Statehouse in Annapolis, Md. Maryland's health secretary and the head of the Maryland Department of Planning are suing Kopp for their salaries. Health Secretary Dennis Schrader and Wendi Peters, who heads the planning department, filed the lawsuit against Kopp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court. Matt Houston, File AP Photo