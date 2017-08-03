In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, photo, employees assist a customer with a computer at Best Buy in Cary, N.C. On Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its index of non-manufacturing activity for July.
In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, photo, employees assist a customer with a computer at Best Buy in Cary, N.C. On Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its index of non-manufacturing activity for July. Gerry Broome AP Photo
In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, photo, employees assist a customer with a computer at Best Buy in Cary, N.C. On Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its index of non-manufacturing activity for July. Gerry Broome AP Photo

Business

US services firms register slowest growth in nearly a year

By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer

August 03, 2017 10:20 AM

WASHINGTON

U.S. services firms grew last month at the slowest pace since August 2016.

The Institute for Supply Management says its services index slipped in July to 53.9 from June's 57.4. It was the lowest reading since the index registered 51.7 in August 2016. Still, anything above 50 signals growth, and American services companies are on a 91-month winning streak.

Production, new orders, hiring and export orders all grew more slowly in July.

Private service-sector workers — from cashiers to stock brokers to nurses — hold more than 70 percent of American jobs.

Consumer spending on services, which accounts for nearly half of U.S. economic activity, rose at a 1.9 percent annual pace from April through June, the slowest pace since the first quarter of 2016, the Commerce Department reported recently.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Awaiting Totality: Hopkinsville's time to shine comes after the sky goes dark

Awaiting Totality: Hopkinsville's time to shine comes after the sky goes dark 1:53

Awaiting Totality: Hopkinsville's time to shine comes after the sky goes dark

How about a little moonshine with that eclipse? 1:34

How about a little moonshine with that eclipse?
Tour of treehouses in Red River Gorge 2:59

Tour of treehouses in Red River Gorge

View More Video