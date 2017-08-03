The Latest: 2 North Carolina islands allowing visitors again

A roadblock is set up at the north end of the Bonner Bridge on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, on Hatteras Island, N.C. The outage caused by a construction accident forced an estimated 50,000 visitors to leave Hatteras and Ocracoke islands, and others never made it to the popular vacation spots because of evacuation orders that are still in place. The Virginian-Pilot via AP Steve Earley