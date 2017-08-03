Modern day superhero: How one woman learned to do it all

Juggling a career, a family, a social life and personal time is a skill that is rarely mastered, but Sheri Riley, empowerment speaker, life strategist and author, has helped many conquer this restraint.
“I was spending 100 percent of my time on 10 percent of who I was,” Riley said.
Riley said she was miserable because she wasn’t integrating every aspect of her life. She said she was allowing her career to consume 100 percent of her life.
“My career, my job, the thing that I really enjoyed had narrowed my life down to this small 10 percent of who I was,” Riley said.
So, she decided to resign from her dream job, senior director of marketing for LaFace Records, where she created marketing strategies big names like for Usher, TLC, Toni Braxton, Converse, NBA and TNT to help herself and others master their day-to-day lives through finding peace.
“What I believe in is full life integration,” Riley said. “How do you allocate your time in a way that allows you to be more productive?”
Integrating every aspect of your own life –family, friends, work, personal time– allows you to have everything you desire, she said.
“Understanding that there’s sacrifice; understanding that there’s compromise; understanding that there’s work; but the first thing we have to do is decide that peace, clarity and courage are the anchors to all of it,” Riley said.
Riley said pursuing peace is a moment to moment decision. It’s not a destination that you reach, it’s a lifestyle that you commit to.
“Being at peace enough to get enough clarity so that peace and clarity can empower you with the courage to make the decision that will allow you to expand your life and enjoy the other 90 percent of who you are,” Riley said.
Riley will be the morning keynote speaker at the 15th Annual Lexington Bluegrass Area Minority Business EXPO on Friday at Lexington Center, where she will discuss how to “Live in Your P.O.W.E.R.,” the first principle of her book, Exponential Living.
IF YOU GO
What: The 15th Annual Lexington Bluegrass Area Minority Business EXPO will host Sheri Riley, empowerment speaker, life strategist and author, and Dr. Randal Pinkett, multimillion-dollar consultant and Apprentice winner, as the keynote speakers.
When: The EXPO opens at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4
Where: Lexington Convention Center
