EU slaps sanctions on 3 Russians, firms over Crimea turbines

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 11:48 AM

BRUSSELS

The European Union has slapped sanctions on three Russians including top energy officials and three companies accused of involvement in the transfer of gas turbines to Crimea.

The EU imposed sanctions on Russia three years ago after it annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, and refuses to recognize Moscow's authority there.

It said in a statement Friday that the turbines were sold to Russia by German electricity giant Siemens for use on Russian territory. Moving them to Crimea breaches conditions of sale.

Among the Russians are a vice minister for energy and an Energy Ministry head of department.

The EU measures involve a freeze on their assets and travel bans. The move means that a total of 153 people and 40 entities like companies have been sanctioned over Russia's destabilization of Ukraine.

