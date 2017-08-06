The Latest: Disagreements in ASEAN delay joint statement

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, center, and his wife Lani, left, greet Myanmar's Foreign Minister Kyaw Tin during a reception for the 50th Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN foreign ministers meeting at the Philippine International Convention Center Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 in suburban Pasay city, south Manila, Philippines. Alarm over North Korea's missile tests, a tentative step to temper South China Sea disputes, and unease over a disastrous siege by pro-Islamic State group militants, will grab the spotlight at the annual meetings of Southeast Asia's top diplomats and their Asian and Western counterparts. Bullit Marquez, POOL AP Photo