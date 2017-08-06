Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell greets constituents at the Graves County Republican Breakfast in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. McConnell told Republicans not to be disheartened by the Senate's failure to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law, telling them: "We're not through."
McConnell says he would consider continuing insurer payments

By ADAM BEAM Associated Press

August 06, 2017 1:50 AM

FANCY FARM, Ky.

A week after an attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act failed, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he'd consider a bipartisan effort to continue payments to insurers to avert a costly rattling of health insurance markets.

McConnell told reporters Saturday there is "still a chance" the Senate could revive the measure to repeal and replace "Obamacare," but he acknowledged the window for that is rapidly closing.

The Kentucky senator noted Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee is working on "some kind of bipartisan approach" that would involve subsidies for insurance companies.

