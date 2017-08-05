Southeast Asia issues strong rebuke, warning to North Korea

ASEAN Foreign Ministers link hands "The ASEAN Way" at the opening ceremony of the 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting at the Philippine International Convention Center Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. They are, from left, Malaysia's Anifah Aman, Myanmar's U Kyaw Tin, Thailand's Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam's Pham Binh Minh, Philippines' Alan Peter Cayetano, Singapore's Vivian Balakrishnan, Brunei's Lim Jock Seng, Cambodia's Prak Sokhonn, Indonesia's Retno Marsudi, Laos' Saleumxay Kommasith and ASEAN Secretary-General Le Luong Minh. Mohd Rasfan, Pool AP Photo