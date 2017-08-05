Not so fast: LA still has business to settle on road to '28

FILE - In this July 11, 2017 file photo, Casey Wasserman chairman of Los Angeles 2024, answers questions during a news conference after the presentation of Los Angeles 2024 Candidate City Briefing for International Olympic Committee IOC) Members, at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland. Over the next five weeks, leaders from LA and the U.S. Olympic Committee have to iron out financial details about their joint marketing agreement that will figure heavily into the USOC's ability to fund its athletes and sports organizations through those 2028 Games. Sorting out the agreement is one of the biggest hurdles to clear before the IOC meets the week of Sept. 11 in Lima, Peru, to approve Paris to host the 2024 Olympics and Los Angeles for 2028.