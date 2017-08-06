Business

Tax department wants to hear from small businesses

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 9:20 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

The Vermont Department of Taxes wants to hear from small businesses about how it can help them navigate the state's sometimes complex tax code.

The department is holding a series of public meetings around the state this month to gather feedback.

Commissioner Kaj Samsom says the listening tour and a working group will result in a report provided to the Vermont Legislature.

The mostly meetings will be held Aug. 10 at the Northeastern Vermont Development Association in St. Johnsbury and at the Statehouse in Montpelier; Aug. 11 at the University of Vermont's Jeffords Hall in Burlington; and Aug. 24 at the Green Mountain Power Energy Innovation Center in Rutland and the fire facility in Bennington.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The Story Behind Spalding's Donuts

The Story Behind Spalding's Donuts 1:27

The Story Behind Spalding's Donuts
Awaiting Totality: Hopkinsville's time to shine comes after the sky goes dark 1:53

Awaiting Totality: Hopkinsville's time to shine comes after the sky goes dark

How about a little moonshine with that eclipse? 1:34

How about a little moonshine with that eclipse?

View More Video