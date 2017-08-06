Joining Arab states, Israel says it plans to ban Al-Jazeera

FILE - In this May 4, 2011 file photo, a Palestinian barber gives a customer a haircut as a TV set shows a demonstration in Egypt, on the Al Jazeera channel, at a barber shop in Jerusalem's Old city. Israel's communications minister said, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, that he wants to shut down pan-Arab broadcaster Al-Jazeera in the country. Ayoob Kara, of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, said he wants the news network's press cards revoked and has asked cable providers to block their transmissions. Sebastian Scheiner, File AP Photo