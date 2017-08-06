Eastland new owner of Happy and Healthy Ways in Chevy Chase

▪ Allison S. Eastland is the new owner of Happy and Healthy Ways, an interactive cooking event spaceat 312 South Ashland Avenue that revolves around food, offering parties for adults and kids, including but not limited to birthday parties, dinner parties, showers and bachelor/bachelorette parties and team-building cooking workshops. Events can be interactive, catered and/or themed. Private cooking lessons are also available. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. Phone: 859-260-1100. Website: Happyandhealthyways.com.
▪ Bar Louie will open later this summer at Fayette Mall, across from the Cheesecake Factory. Guests at Bar Louie can expect custom drinks, local craft beer and wine, as well as specialty burgers, shareable snacks and signature entrees. The Fayette Mall location will be the chain’s second restaurant in Kentucky.
▪ Hayashi Telempu North America, a Michigan-based supplier of automotive interior components is expanding its current Frankfort operations. The expansion will generate approximately 100 new jobs and occupy approximately 40 acres in Industrial Park No. 3.
▪ Fashion retailer Gabe’s has opened at 3150 Richmond Road in Mist Lake Plaza. Gabe’s offers a wide range of merchandise with new arrivals daily, including name brand apparel, footwear, beauty products, home decor, pet supplies, toys, electronics and more. For more information, go to Bit.ly/GabesLexington.
▪ Lexington Clinic now has a Mount Sterling location. Internal Medicine physicians Dr. L. William Roberts and Dr. Cammual D. Suttor practice at Lexington Clinic Mount Sterling. Both doctors are board-certified in Internal Medicine and are accepting new patients. For more information, call 859-498-5105 or go to LexingtonClinic.com/MountSterling.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
