Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame to induct three

▪ The Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame will induct three successful self-starters at a Nov. 15 event in Louisville:
▪ Doug Cobb, founder of The Cobb Group and Chrysalis Ventures
▪ Kimberly Knopf, founder of Innovative Mattress Solutions
▪ Joe Steier, founder of Professional Healthcare Services and Signature HealthCARE
The Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame celebrates the stories of Kentucky entrepreneurs, with a mission to raise awareness about the impact entrepreneurship has made in the Commonwealth and to encourage others to pursue ambitious endeavors.
Tables, individual tickets and sponsorships are available. For more info, contact Sarah Cathey at 502-848-8719. For questions about sponsorships, contact Andrea Flanders at 502-848-8723. For more information about the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame, visit Entrepreneurhof.com.
▪ First Kentucky Securities is celebrating 40 years in business. For almost half a century, First Kentucky has offered consulting on bonds, stocks, mutual funds, retirement funds and ETFs. The company has offices in Lexington and Louisville. For more info, go to Firstky.com.
▪ Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services Executive Director Michael Poynter has been named a 2017 Hooley Innovation award winner at the ImageTrend Connect conference.
Hooley Innovation awards recognize those who are serving in a new or innovative way to meet the needs of their organization, including developing programs or solutions to benefit providers, administrators or the community.
Poynter has helped change the way KBEMS collects EMS data. Also, data sharing agreements have been made with the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center and the Kentucky Department for Public Health, under Poynter’s leadership.
For more information about services provided by KBEMS, visit Kbems.kctcs.edu.
▪ The Nest-Center for Women, Children and Families Child Care Center has earned a 5-star rating, the highest rating obtainable, under the new Kentucky All STARS Tiered Quality Rating and Improvement System. Receiving the highest rating requires meeting standards of excellence in classroom and instructional quality, family and community engagement, staff qualifications, leadership practice and professional learning.
The Nest child care program provides free long-term, temporary and emergency care for children through age 5 for parents who are financially unable to secure child care or have no other support system for emergency care.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
