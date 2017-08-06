French promoted at Bank of the Bluegrass

Finance
Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co.: Caroline French has been promoted to assistant branch manager. She is also pursuing a doctoral degree in voice from the University of Kentucky.
Health care
Audubon Dental and Implant Center: Drs. Jessica King and Austin Jones have joined the practice at 1330 Harrodsburg Road.
Lexington Clinic: Dr. Matthew Craig has joined Lexington Clinic Pulmonary. He is board-certified in internal medicine and board-eligible in pulmonary medicine.
Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health: Kacy Allen-Bryant has been named chair for the 2017-18 fiscal year, which began July 1. Allen-Bryant is a lecturer for the UK College of Nursing and is the director of occupational health for KC Wellness. Allen-Bryant has worked in the public health field for 17 years and served the last eight years on the Board of Health. Other board members include Paula Anderson, Vicki Blevins-Booth, Dr. Lee Dossett, Dr. William Elder, Chris Ford, Michael Friesen, Jake Gibbs, Jim Gray, Dr. Mamata Majmundar and Sherelle Roberts Pierre. The board currently has two vacancies.
Lexington Women’s Health: Dr. Allison Cook, a native of Ashland and a graduate of Georgetown College and the UK College of Medicine, has joined the practice at 1720 Nicholasville Road. Cook performed her OB/GYN residency at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Law
DelCotto Law Group: Heather M. Thacker has joined the firm’s Lexington office and will concentrate on consumer, business and municipal bankruptcies.
Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs: Thomas E. Travis has joined the firm’s Lexington office as part of the Litigation & Dispute Resolution Service Team.
Organizations
Kentucky Real Estate Commission: Shirley Wiseman, a real estate broker, appraiser, builder and developer in Lexington and member of Kentucky Realtors, has been appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin as a commissioner. Her term expires June 15, 2020.
