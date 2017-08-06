University of Kentucky Job Club to host speed networking event

Meetings
Midway Toastmasters meets every Monday from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at Midway University in the Anne Hart Raymond Center Building, Room 120. The group works on improving leadership and public speaking skills. For more info, go to 1990654.toastmastersclubs.org.
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Aug. 8 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Speed Networking Event-Bring A Guest Day. Information: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Events
The League of Women Voters of Lexington will host a free wine and cheese tasting membership event from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 12. Area residents are invited to attend and learn more about league membership and wine making at Grimes Mill Winery. Membership is open to women and men. Space is limited; guests are asked to RSVP by Aug. 9 via lexingtonlwv@gmail.com or 859-494-3203.
Workshops and classes
Inventors Network KY will present a crowdfunding class from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 15 at 699 Perimeter Drive. Learn how to kickstart your invention and avoid the pitfalls of crowdfunding. To register, go to Kickstartlex.eventbrite.com.
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following classes at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Information: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
▪ Macintosh & iPad, 7 p.m. Aug. 10
▪ Tech Night (Genealogy), 7 p.m. Aug. 14
▪ Android System, 7 p.m. Aug. 15
The Small Business Development Center offers How to Maximize PSMSDC MBE Certification to Grow Your Business from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 15 at 200 East Main Street, Room B109. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/8518.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
