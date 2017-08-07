Visitors watch the North side from the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved tough new sanctions Saturday to punish North Korea for its escalating nuclear and missile programs including a ban on coal and other exports worth over $1 billion - a huge bite in its total exports, valued at $3 billion last year.
Business

N. Korea vows harsh retaliation against fresh UN sanctions

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 3:09 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

North Korea says it will launch "thousands-fold" revenge against the United States over the adoption of tough U.N. sanctions imposed after its intercontinental ballistic launches.

The North's statement issued Monday came two days after the U.N. Security Council unanimously approved new sanctions to punish the North including a ban on coal and other exports worth over $1 billion.

The North's statement said the sanctions were caused by a "heinous U.S. plot to isolate and stifle" North Korea.

It says the U.N. sanctions will never force the country to negotiate over its nuclear program or to give up its nuclear drive.

It says it will take "action of justice" but didn't elaborate.

The statement was carried by state media.

