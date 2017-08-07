$100K damage to train in collision yields charges for woman

A South Carolina woman has been charged after a car was left on a railway crossing and struck by a train, causing $100,000 in damage.
The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports the City of Hardeeville said in a news release that an unidentified woman in her early 20s faces misdemeanor charges of DUI and violation of a beginner's permit in connection with the early Sunday morning incident.
The release says the driver attempted to make a U-turn on the tracks when the vehicle got stuck. The Amtrak train carrying 400 captures did not derail, but the car was cut in half and ignited, and was partially dragged. A passenger on the train was hospitalized with an asthma attack.
The passenger in the charged woman's vehicle doesn't face charges.
