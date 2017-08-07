Business

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 6 cents

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017

DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 6 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.42 per gallon. That's about 9 cents more than at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.32 per gallon in the Saginaw, Bay City and Midland areas. The highest was about $2.46 in the Ann Arbor area.

The Detroit-area's average fell about 1 cent from a week ago to $2.44 per gallon. It's the second consecutive week of declines for Detroit-area prices.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

