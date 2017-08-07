Business

German regulator probes Daimler, Volkswagen over reports

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 9:19 AM

FRANKFURT, Germany

Germany's financial regulator says it is checking whether automakers Daimler and Volkswagen violated securities disclosure rules by not telling investors about any self-reporting they may have done to regulators about possible collusion.

Media reports have said the companies self-reported to competition authorities as a way of limiting any fines if they are found to have restrained competition. The EU competition authority has said it is evaluating the information.

The BaFin agency said Monday it was checking if the companies violated requirements to tell shareholders as soon as they have information that could affect the stock price.

Der Spiegel magazine reported that German auto companies colluded for years on technical matters including limiting the size of the tanks holding the urea solution used to neutralize pollutants in exhaust gases.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The Story Behind Spalding's Donuts

The Story Behind Spalding's Donuts 1:27

The Story Behind Spalding's Donuts
Awaiting Totality: Hopkinsville's time to shine comes after the sky goes dark 1:53

Awaiting Totality: Hopkinsville's time to shine comes after the sky goes dark

How about a little moonshine with that eclipse? 1:34

How about a little moonshine with that eclipse?

View More Video