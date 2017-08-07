Prosecutors seek harsh sentence for Idaho boat builder

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of more than five years in prison, $3.2 million in restitution and a $3.7 million forfeiture judgment for a former Boise businessman.
The Idaho Statesman reports (http://bit.ly/2uh1Xfo ) sentencing for Christopher Bohnenkamp is scheduled for Tuesday. Bohnenkamp pleaded guilty in April to wire fraud and bank fraud related to his companies, which built boats and trailers.
The plea agreement says Bohnenkamp knew his companies were broke but continued to take money from more than a dozen customers. Under the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped 25 other fraud counts.
Bohnenkamp owned Treasure Valley Marine and Bohnenkamp's Whitewater Customs. The Statesman reports he had taken prepaid orders from many customers but never fulfilled their orders. He eventually moved to upstate New York to start a boat tours business.
