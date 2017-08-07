Business

Maryland casinos raked in $138.8 million in July

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 12:22 PM

BALTIMORE

Maryland officials say the state's casinos raked in $138.8 million in July.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming says in a statement Monday that the number is a nearly 34 percent increase compared to the July 2016 figure of $103.8 million. The figure for this July includes revenue from MGM National Harbor, which opened in Prince George's County in December 2016. The casino generated more than $50.7 million in July. Officials say in a year-to-year comparison excluding MGM National Harbor, July casino revenue decreased by more than $15.8 million.

Other July totals include $46.8 million for Anne Arundel County's Maryland Live Casino, nearly $23 million for Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, $6.6 million for Hollywood Casino Perryville, over $6.4 million for the Casino at Ocean Downs and $5 million at Rocky Gap Casino Resort.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The Story Behind Spalding's Donuts

The Story Behind Spalding's Donuts 1:27

The Story Behind Spalding's Donuts
Awaiting Totality: Hopkinsville's time to shine comes after the sky goes dark 1:53

Awaiting Totality: Hopkinsville's time to shine comes after the sky goes dark

How about a little moonshine with that eclipse? 1:34

How about a little moonshine with that eclipse?

View More Video