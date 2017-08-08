Business

Palm oil blobs cover Hong Kong beaches after sea crash

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 1:24 AM

HONG KONG

Cleanup efforts are under way in Hong Kong after white blobs of congealed palm oil washed up on the city's shores following a collision between two ships.

Authorities have closed more than a dozen beaches, including two on Tuesday, since the spill was reported over the weekend, though the government says the substance isn't dangerous.

Marine officials say the ships collided in the Pearl River Delta estuary southwest of Hong Kong on Thursday, but they were not notified by their counterparts in mainland China until two days later.

The congealed palm oil resembles clumps of snow or pieces of Styrofoam. It has been spotted blanketing Hong Kong beaches and floating in the water.

Cleanup crews had collected more than 50 metric tons of the stuff by Monday, officials said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The Story Behind Spalding's Donuts

The Story Behind Spalding's Donuts 1:27

The Story Behind Spalding's Donuts
Awaiting Totality: Hopkinsville's time to shine comes after the sky goes dark 1:53

Awaiting Totality: Hopkinsville's time to shine comes after the sky goes dark

How about a little moonshine with that eclipse? 1:34

How about a little moonshine with that eclipse?

View More Video