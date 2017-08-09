Business

Payments processor Vantiv buys rival WorldPay in $10B deal

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 6:08 AM

LONDON

Payments processor Vantiv has agreed to buy British rival WorldPay in an 8 billion pound ($10.4 billion) deal that will create a giant in the sector.

Vantiv, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, will pay 3.97 pounds a share in cash, stock and dividends for Worldpay, 24 percent more than the closing price on July 3, when news of the talks became public.

The takeover will combine Vantiv's U.S.-focused business with WorldPay's operations around the world. The combined group will process about $1.5 trillion of payments annually through over 300 payment methods in 146 countries.

The company will be called Worldpay and will be led by Vantiv Chief Executive Charles Drucker, who will become executive chairman and co-CEO of the new company. WorldPay boss Philip Jansen will be the other co-CEO.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The Story Behind Spalding's Donuts

The Story Behind Spalding's Donuts 1:27

The Story Behind Spalding's Donuts
Awaiting Totality: Hopkinsville's time to shine comes after the sky goes dark 1:53

Awaiting Totality: Hopkinsville's time to shine comes after the sky goes dark

How about a little moonshine with that eclipse? 1:34

How about a little moonshine with that eclipse?

View More Video