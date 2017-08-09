Business

Office Depot misses Street 2Q forecasts

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 7:14 AM

BOCA RATON, Fla.

Office Depot Inc. (ODP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $24 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The office supply retailer posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.46 billion.

Office Depot shares have risen 35 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 71 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODP

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The Story Behind Spalding's Donuts

The Story Behind Spalding's Donuts 1:27

The Story Behind Spalding's Donuts
Awaiting Totality: Hopkinsville's time to shine comes after the sky goes dark 1:53

Awaiting Totality: Hopkinsville's time to shine comes after the sky goes dark

How about a little moonshine with that eclipse? 1:34

How about a little moonshine with that eclipse?

View More Video