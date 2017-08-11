Discount home furnishing retailer coming to Brannon Crossing

HomeGoods, an off-price home fashions retailer, is coming to the Brannon Crossing shopping center, according to an announcement by commercial real estate brokerage NAI Isaac.
This will be the fifth Kentucky store, according to NAI Isaac. Lexington has one HomeGoods store on East New Circle. No information was immediately available on when the new store will open.
“We are excited to bring Home Goods to Brannon Crossing,” said Bret Caller of Viking Partners, which owns the shopping center, in a news release. “They will be a great addition to an already thriving development — the largest retail center in Nicholasville.”
The shopping center on Nicholasville Road between Lexington and Nicholasville already has a Marshalls, which is part of the same company, TJX, along with TJ Maxx.
The discount stores, which specialize in offering name-brand goods at prices lower than department stores, have been a rare bright spot on the retail landscape until recently. But same-store sales are expected to be up only 1 to 2 percent for this year, according to the publicly traded company.
TJX also is launching a new home concept, with four of the unnamed stores opening this year.
“While we are proud to have grown HomeGoods’ customer base for many years, we believe we remain significantly under penetrated in the total U.S. home market and enormous opportunity remains for us to gain share in this space,” TJX CEO Ernie Herrman said in February.
