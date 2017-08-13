Central Kentucky Computer Society offers slate of computer classes

Meetings
Midway Toastmasters meets every Monday from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at Midway University in the Anne Hart Raymond Center Building, Room 120. The group works on improving leadership and public speaking skills. For more info, go to 1990654.toastmastersclubs.org.
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Aug. 22 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Ask the Career Counselor. The event will feature a panel of regional career counselors. Information: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Workshops and classes
Bluegrass Community & Technical College’s Workforce Solutions office will offer the following continuing education courses at the Newtown Campus, 500 Newtown Pike, Lexington on Saturday, August 12. For additional information, call 859.246.6666 or view the online catalog at bluegrass.kctcs.edu/workforce.
▪ Electrical: 2017 NEC Code Changes & Best Practices for Workplace Safety, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. $50
▪ HVAC: Process Refrigeration & Best Practices for Workplace Safety, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. $100
▪ Plumbing: 2017 Plumbing Code Updates & Best Practices for Workplace Safety, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. $100
Inventors Network KY will present a Crowdfunding class from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 15 at 699 Perimeter Drive. Learn how to crowdfund to kickstart your invention and how to avoid the pitfalls of crowdfunding. To register, go to Kickstartlex.eventbrite.com.
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following classes at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Information: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
▪ Macintosh & iPad, 7 p.m. Aug. 10
▪ Tech Night (Genealogy), 7 p.m. Aug. 14
▪ Android System, 7 p.m. Aug. 15
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. Aug. 17 and 24
▪ Microsoft Access, 7 p.m. Aug. 17
▪ Digital Photography, 7 p.m. Aug. 22
▪ Unix/Linux, 7 p.m. Aug. 24
The Small Business Development Center offers the following classes:
▪ How to Maximize TSMSDC MBE Certification to Grow Your Business, 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 15, 200 East Main Street, Room B109, free. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/8518.
▪ Let's Talk Small Biz - Tax & Accounting Issues for Small Businesses, 9 to 10 a.m. Aug. 25 at Liberty Road Cafe, 720 Henry Clay Boulevard, free. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/8560.
▪ Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Pre-Qualification, 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 31, 200 East Main Street, Room B109, free. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/8519.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
