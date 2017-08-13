Thomas named vice president Farmers Bank Capital Corp.

Finance
Farmers Bank Capital Corp.: Mary Clinton Thomas has been promoted to vice president, SEC accountant for the Frankfort-based bank holding company.
United Bank & Capital Trust Co.: Tina M. Johnston has been promoted to senior vice president, controller. Johnston is a Georgetown native and has been with United Bank for 40 years. Stephanie Caron-Gillis, a certified public accountant, has been promoted to vice president, director of accounting.
Health care
Baptist Health Medical Group: Dr. Neil Farris has joined the practice, located at 1720 Nicholasville Road, Suite 405. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a member of the American Medical Association and the International Society for Clinical Densitometry.
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine: Dr. Theresa Case has joined the practice, located at 166 Pasadena Drive, Suite 100. She earned a doctorate in osteopathic medicine from Pikeville College of Osteopathic Medicine and is a member of the American College of Chest Physicians, the Society of Critical Care Medicine, and the American Thoracic Society.
Law
Fowler Bell: Attorney Shaw D. Chapman has joined the firm as an associate in the Litigation and Commercial & Business Law Groups.
Organizations
Kentucky Realtors: Pamela Gregory has been named director of governmental affairs. Gregory was previously manager of the Southeastern Region for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce based in Atlanta, where she supported congressional and public affairs for eight southeastern states.
Alzheimer’s Association – Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter: Jim Mrvos, Lexington, has been named to a two-year term the board of directors.
Other
Auditor of Public Accounts Office: Pat Tillson and Tyler Hyatt have joined the office’s state audits division as Public Accounts Auditors 1. Tillson, who resides in Jessamine County, is a military veteran who served more than 20 years active duty in the U.S. Navy. Hyatt worked as an auditor with the Kentucky Department of Revenue before joining APA.
Lexington Philharmonic: Tegan DeBolt has been named development manager. Katy Masino has been named assistant to the executive director. Nathan Williams has been named operations assistant. Mollie Harris has been named marketing manager. Nicole Graham has been named education assistant. Jack Henning, a double bassist, and Heewon Woo, a violinist, have joined the orchestra. The following board officers and members for 2017-2018 have been named: Carol McLeod, president; Colmon Eldridge III, president elect; Jim Elliot, secretary; and Timothy Dunn, treasurer; Marcielle De Beer; Carl Frazier; John Gardner; Jim Gay; Linda Gorton; Don Granger; Steve Grossman; Lou H. Jones; Ellen Karpf; Dan Poposki; Becky Reinhold; Ronald Saykaly; and Matthew Stinnett.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
