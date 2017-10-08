Three new physicians join KentuckyOne Health

Finance
First National Bank & Trust: Thurman Glenn Calebs Jr. has been named president and chief executive officer of the London-based bank. He joined the bank in 2006.
Unified Trust Co.: Brett Trusty has been named retirement plan services manager. He also serves as a resource for plan design, plan compliance, plan fiduciary issues and employee education.
Health care
KentuckyOne Health: Dr. Firas El Sabbagh has joined KentuckyOne Health Cardiology Associates. He is board-certified in cardiac electrophysiology, cardiovascular disease, echocardiography, and internal medicine. He is a member of the American College of Cardiology and the Heart Rhythm Society. Dr. Graham Garrison has joined KentuckyOne Health Neurology Associates. He completed his neurology residency also at the University of Cincinnati in 2016 and is a member of the American Academy of Neurology. Dr. Juan Martinez-Vargas has joined KentuckyOne Health Primary Care Associates. He has been in practice for three years as a primary care physician and is board-certified in internal medicine.
Organizations
Blue Grass Community Foundation: The following have been named board directors: Dr. Carolyn F. Purcell, Salvador Sanchez and Timothy W. Dunn. Purcell, a native of Fleming County, is a novelist, community volunteer and retired obstetrician/gynecologist. Entrepreneur Salvador Sanchez is owner and founder of A Cup of Common Wealth, Chocolate Holler and Magic Beans Coffee Roasters. Tim Dunn, an attorney and graduate of EKU and UK, is a managing partner specializing in estate planning at Bingham Greenebaum Doll.
Children’s Hospital Foundation: Mitchel Denham, a partner at the law firm Thompson Miller & Simpson, has been elected treasurer of the foundation, which supports Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville. Denham has served as a trustee since 2012, and as a member of the foundation’s finance and grants committee.
