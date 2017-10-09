In shooting chaos, Las Vegas airport became a safe haven

In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, Country music fan Julie Hart and her boyfriend Mark Gay pose for a photo as they recount fleeing from the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival Sunday, Oct. 1, in Las Vegas, at her family home in Anaheim Hills, Calif. Hart and Gay rushed out onto the airport fence, running with a group of people across the runways towards the terminals on the other side of McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, as they realized they were being riddled with bullets. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo