Report: China catching up to US in foreign aid flow

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2006 file photo, a Chinese man repairs a security camera near the logo of the China-Africa summit meeting on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China. A new report says on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, China is closing to matching the United States as a top global source of official grants and loans to developing countries. But it says much of Beijing’s financing serves its own economic interests and produces little growth for recipients. Ng Han Guan,File AP Photo