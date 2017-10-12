Wednesday's Sports in Brief

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The NCAA says it will form a commission to study the inner workings of college basketball in response a federal investigation into bribery and fraud that rocked the sport and implicated several assistant coaches.
The NCAA announced the commission Wednesday and said former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will lead the committee.
NCAA president Mark Emmert says the NCAA needs to quickly make "substantive changes" in the way it operates. He says the changes will focus on the relationships between the NCAA, schools, athletes and coaches with outside entities like shoe companies, agents and financial managers. He says the committee will also examine the effects of the "one and done rule," and college basketball's relationship with the NBA.
The commission will begin its work in November and deliver its recommendations on legislative, policy and structural changes by April.
Federal complaints revealed in New York accused coaches, financial managers and an Adidas executive of trying to influence players on choosing schools and financial advisers.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tara VanDerveer has signed a three-year contract extension that takes the Hall of Fame Stanford coach through the 2019-20 season.
She discussed her new deal — not formally announced by the school and reached in July — over lunch during Pac-12 media day Wednesday.
In February, VanDerveer became just the third Division I coach to reach 1,000 wins , joining the late Pat Summitt as the only women's coaches in the elite club along with Duke's Mike Krzyzewski.
The 64-year-old VanDerveer still loves the daily grind of coaching and the new challenges each roster and season present. Her Cardinal reached the Final Four last season.
This will be her 39th season as a head coach and 32nd at Stanford, where athletic director Bernard Muir had always said she had an "indefinite contract." She has a 1,021-231 career record.
FOOTBALL
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have suspended cornerback Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie.
Coach McAdoo announced the suspension Wednesday after practice without giving a reason. He said he had a meeting with the 31-year-old veteran on Tuesday night and Rodgers-Cromartie left the team Wednesday.
The timing could not be worse for the Giants. They are 0-5 after making the playoffs a year ago, and the suspension gives the impression that McAdoo is losing his team in just his second year as head coach.
McAdoo said his team had a great practice Wednesday when asked about the possibility of losing the team's confidence in him.
Rodgers-Cromartie had left the team facility and was not available for comment.
Most teammates did not hear about the Rodgers-Cromartie's situation until after practice.
PRO BASKETBALL
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed Andrew Wiggins to a new contract extension.
The Timberwolves announced on Wednesday that the two sides had reached agreement on a multiyear contract. Terms were not disclosed, but owner Glen Taylor said in August that he had offered Wiggins a five-year max contract worth $148 million.
It put a big piece of business to rest after the situation dragged out for most of the summer while Wiggins moved from one agency to another.
Wiggins averaged 23.6 points per game in his third season in the league. The former No. 1 overall pick has cemented himself as one of the building blocks of an up-and-coming franchise. Along with Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler, Wiggins is expected to help the Timberwolves end a 13-season playoff drought this year.
SOCCER
CHICAGO (AP) — Carli Lloyd is back with the U.S. women's national team after sitting out a pair of games with a left ankle sprain.
U.S. coach Jill Ellis named 22 players, including Lloyd, to her roster in advance of two games against South Korea this month. The teams meet Oct. 19 in New Orleans and Oct. 22 in Cary, North Carolina.
Lloyd, the two-time FIFA World Player of the Year, missed a pair of U.S. exhibition wins over New Zealand last month. She sprained the ankle on Aug. 13 in a National Women's Soccer League match between the Houston Dash and FC Kansas City.
Also returning to the U.S. roster is Stanford senior Andi Sullivan. She had ACL surgery in November.
