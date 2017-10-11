Thanksgiving Day shoppers should not plan to head to Fayette Mall or The Summit

Jeffrey Kyle Bibb, 19-months-old, got a lift from his grandmother, Debbie Garrison, left, and his mom, Samantha Bibb, right, as they shopped at Fayette Mall, 3401 Nicholasville Rd. in Lexington in 2016. This year both the mall and The Summit at Fritz Farm have decided not to be open on Thanksgiving Day, although individual stores may decide to open. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com