Jeffrey Kyle Bibb, 19-months-old, got a lift from his grandmother, Debbie Garrison, left, and his mom, Samantha Bibb, right, as they shopped at Fayette Mall, 3401 Nicholasville Rd. in Lexington in 2016. This year both the mall and The Summit at Fritz Farm have decided not to be open on Thanksgiving Day, although individual stores may decide to open. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Business

Thanksgiving Day shoppers should not plan to head to Fayette Mall or The Summit

By Cheryl Truman

ctruman@herald-leader.com

October 11, 2017 4:46 PM

Lexington’s Fayette Mall will again be closed for Thanksgiving Day and so will The Summit at Fritz Farm, Lexington’s newest shopping center.

The Summit spokeswoman Britni Johnson said while the shopping center will be closed, some “individual stores may have alternate schedules at their own discretion.” The specifics of that are not yet known.

Both shopping locations, which have entrances off Nicholasville Road, will re-open on Black Friday, Nov. 24.

CBL Properties of Chattanooga, which owns and manages Fayette Mall, said in a news release Wednesday that the support received when it closed its regional shopping centers for Thanksgiving Day, 2016 was overwhelmingly positive.

“It is based on this feedback from our retail partners, employees of CBL and retailers at our properties, as well as the customers in our markets that we made the decision to again close our centers on Thanksgiving Day,” said Stephen Lebovitz, president and chief executive officer of CBL.

Department stores, movie theaters, restaurants and retailers with exterior mall entrances will have the option to open their stores on Thanksgiving. Access to mall common areas will be restricted until 6 a.m. on Friday.

CBL operates 62 malls in locations from Daytona Beach, Fla., to Madison, Wisc.

In its release, CBL encouraged news organizations to Tweet or post the news with the hashtag #MakeThanksgivingYours.

Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman

