Business

Lawyers, prosecutors face off at Samsung heir's appeal case

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 12:35 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

Prosecutors are citing a past ruling on a North Korean spy case as one reason why Samsung's billionaire heir deserves a lengthy prison term for his conviction on bribery charges.

The prosecutors and Samsung lawyers sparred Thursday during a first hearing by the appeals court on the effort by Lee Jae-yong, Samsung's vice chairman and de facto leader, to have his five-year prison sentence overturned.

Lee sat silently in the courtroom, without commenting as the two sides argued over whether or not notebooks written by a former aide to ousted President Park Geun-hye should have been admitted as evidence.

Prosecutors cited the spy case in arguing the notebooks showed Lee was guilty in the massive corruption scandal that led to Park's own arrest. Lee's lawyers said they were not admissible.

