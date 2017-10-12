In this Sept. 1, 2017, photo, Lee Hee-beom, center, president of the Pyeongchang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, and attendance are silhouetted as they participate in a launching ceremony of the commemorative coins and bank notes for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea. The Winter Olympics coming to South Korea in February offer an example of the Olympian efforts often required to meet corporate sponsorship goals. Tokyo tells a different story: The coffers are already overflowing for the 2020 Summer Games. It’s a tale of two cities and two Olympics - winter and summer.
Business

Tale of 2 cities: Olympics sponsors in Pyeongchang and Tokyo

Associated Press

October 12, 2017 2:14 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

The Winter Olympics coming to South Korea in February offer an example of the Olympian efforts often required to meet corporate sponsorship goals. Tokyo tells a different story: The coffers are already overflowing for the 2020 Summer Games.

It's a tale of two cities and two Olympics: winter and summer.

Pyeongchang is a little-known destination in one of South Korea's poorest provinces. A final push enabled it to reach its sponsorship target of 940 billion won ($830 million) in September, with just five months to go.

Tokyo is a well-known global capital, and the Summer Games usually generate more excitement and money. Organizers already have raised 300 billion yen ($2.7 billion), twice any previous Olympics. International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates describes it as a remarkable achievement.

