Hanford on pace to turn radioactive waste into glass by 2022

Hanford nuclear reservation officials announced that major strides have been made toward getting millions of gallons of radioactive waste turned into a stable glass form.
The Tri-City Herald reported Wednesday that workers are on pace to meet their two goals. First, low-activity radioactive waste will be turned into glass starting as soon as 2022.
The second track toward the plant's completion is preparing to turn high-level radioactive waste into glass at separate facilities at the plant, with all facilities fully operating by a court-enforced deadline of 2036.
The Low Activity Waste Facility will have two melters to turn waste into glass. They arrived at the plant in November 2010 and workers recently finished the complex task of assembling them.
