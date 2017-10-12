President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to a fundraiser in Greensboro, N.C.
Business

The Latest: Trump says Puerto Rico can't get aid 'forever'

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 7:45 AM

WASHINGTON

The Latest on federal aid for hurricane=ravaged Puerto Rico (all times local):

7:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump is criticizing hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and says the government can't keep federal aid there "forever."

Trump criticized the U.S. territory in a series of tweets Thursday. He says there is a "total lack of accountability" and "electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes."

The president adds: "We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!"

The House is on track to back Trump's request for billions more in disaster aid, $16 billion to pay flood insurance claims and emergency funding to help the cash-strapped government of Puerto Rico stay afloat.

Hurricane Maria struck Sept. 20. It has killed at least 45 people, and about 85 percent of Puerto Rico residents still lack electricity.

___

4:44 a.m.

The House is on track to deliver a sweeping bipartisan vote for President Donald Trump's request for additional disaster aid, $16 billion to pay flood insurance claims, and emergency funding to help the cash-strapped government of Puerto Rico stay afloat.

Thursday's hurricane aid package totals $36.5 billion and follows a $15.3 billion measure that passed last month. The measure sticks close to the White House request, ignoring — for now — huge demands from the powerful Florida and Texas delegations, who together pressed for some $40 billion more.

Several lawmakers from hurricane-hit states said a third interim aid request is anticipated shortly — with a final, huge hurricane recovering and rebuilding package likely to be acted upon by the end of the year.

