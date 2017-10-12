Jason’s Deli is opening in November on Malabu, just off Nicholasville Road. Known for its muffaletta sandwiches, the menu also has vegetarian and gluten-free options.
Business

New restaurant promises New Orleans-style muffalettas, free ice cream

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

October 12, 2017 10:16 AM

Texas-based Jason’s Deli, an upscale sandwich and soup restaurant, is opening in Lexington, around the beginning of November.

Jason’s Deli is coming to 134 Malabu Drive, just off Nicholasville where Rafferty’s used to be, and this location will have a drive-through.

The menu for Jason’s features soups, salads, sandwiches, baked potatoes and sweet potatoes, pasta and more. They also offer vegetarian and gluten-free options.

But Jason’s Deli is best known for two things: its signature muffalettas, New Orleans-style sandwiches on grilled, crusty muffaletta bread with olive spread; and for offering free ice cream “because everyone deserves dessert,” according to its website.

Jay Tortorice, the owner of the Lexington franchise have 16 locations, including three in Louisville.

“We’ve got a ton of variety, with a huge salad bar,” Tortorice said. “We’re offering a healthy option for folks who are looking to eat right and are on the go.”

Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl

