Jordan: Super teams hurt NBA from 'competitive standpoint'

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 8:15 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Hornets owner Michael Jordan says that NBA stars ganging up and playing for super teams will hurt competitive balance.

Last year, Kevin Durant left the Thunder to join the already loaded Golden State Warriors. This year, Carmelo Anthony and Paul George landed with Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City, creating another so-called super team with tremendous star power.

In an interview with Cigar Aficionado, Jordan said, "I think it's going to hurt the overall aspect of the league from a competitive standpoint. You're going to have one or two teams that are going to be great, and another 28 teams that are going to be garbage. Or they're going to have a tough time surviving in the business environment.

The issue comes out Oct. 31.

