Rams LB Alec Ogletree agrees to 4-year contract extension

AP Sports Writer

October 12, 2017 10:03 PM

LOS ANGELES

Linebacker Alec Ogletree has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams through the 2021 season.

The Rams (3-2) announced the deal Thursday night with their top tackler and a key leader on their defense.

Ogletree is in his fifth season with the Rams, who drafted him in the first round out of Georgia. He took over a key role as their middle linebacker last season, and he has remained prominent during their switch to a 3-4 defense this season under new coordinator Wade Phillips.

Ogletree leads the Rams with 54 tackles in five games this season, including two sacks. He had 171 tackles by the team's count last season, the fifth-highest total in Rams history.

