China's trade growth accelerates in September

FILE- In this July 13, 2017 file photo, trucks move shipping containers at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province. China’s trade growth accelerated in September, in a sign of resilient global and domestic consumer demand. Trade data on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, showed exports rose 8.1 percent, up from August’s 5.5 percent. Imports rose 18.7 percent, an improvement from the previous month’s 13.3 percent. Chinatopix via AP, File)