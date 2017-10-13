Business

Zinke to visit Grand Canyon to discuss harassment survey

Associated Press

October 13, 2017 2:31 AM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.

The National Park Service says it will announce results Friday of an employee survey on harassment, discrimination and intimidation.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and acting Park Service Director Mike Reynolds will be at Grand Canyon National Park to discuss efforts to combat the problems.

Widespread reports of misconduct have tarnished the image of the Park Service and the Interior Department.

A sexual harassment scandal forced the retirement of a Grand Canyon superintendent in May 2016 and led the park to abolish its river district. Investigators also have uncovered problems at many of the nation's premier parks, including Yellowstone, Yosemite, Canaveral National Seashore and Florida's De Soto National Memorial.

The 22,000 Park Service employees were surveyed earlier this year.

Zinke and Reynolds will meet with Grand Canyon employees during the visit.

